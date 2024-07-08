Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Multi-Crore Share Market Fraud

The police have arrested 28 people, including nine women, in the last two months for allegedly duping people by offering fraudulent investment opportunities in the share market. The swindled amount totals Rs 38.25 crore. The investigation has led to the recovery of various items and revealed extensive cyber fraud activities.

Gurugram | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:01 IST
The police have arrested 28 individuals, including nine women, over the past two months for allegedly defrauding people by offering fraudulent investment opportunities in the share market.

The authorities disclosed on Monday that the accused swindled Rs 38.25 crore in separate incidents of cyber fraud.

Police investigations have led to the seizure of Rs 27,700 in cash, three laptops, 24 chequebooks, an iPOS machine, 15 mobile phones, and 95 SIM cards. DCP Cyber Siddhant Jain mentioned that 10,472 complaints and 540 cases have been lodged against the suspects nationwide.

Among these, 26 cases are registered in Haryana, including six in Gurugram. The accused reportedly engaged in various cyber crimes, including task-based frauds, online ticket booking scams, and financial trickery through social media.

According to DCP Jain, data from SIM card examinations and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C) revealed the extensive nature of the fraud. Further investigations are ongoing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

