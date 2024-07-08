Congress Condemns Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress on Monday condemned the terror attack on Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, criticizing the Modi government's handling of security in the Union Territory. The attack took place in the remote Machedi area, killing five soldiers and injuring several others.

The incident involved terrorists ambushing an army truck with a grenade and gunfire during a routine patrol, causing significant casualties. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called for strict action instead of hollow speeches.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders expressed their condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, highlighting the deteriorating security situation in the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)