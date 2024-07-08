Left Menu

Congress Condemns Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress party condemned a terror attack on Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, criticizing the Modi government's handling of security in the region. The attack killed five soldiers and injured several others, prompting calls for strict action against terrorism. Leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge expressed their condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:44 IST
Congress Condemns Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday condemned the terror attack on Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, criticizing the Modi government's handling of security in the Union Territory. The attack took place in the remote Machedi area, killing five soldiers and injuring several others.

The incident involved terrorists ambushing an army truck with a grenade and gunfire during a routine patrol, causing significant casualties. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called for strict action instead of hollow speeches.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders expressed their condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, highlighting the deteriorating security situation in the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024