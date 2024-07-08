Grave Concerns as Jammu Faces Rising Terror Attacks

Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and several others injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The incident, which occurred on Monday, marks the fifth terror attack in the Jammu region within a month, prompting widespread condemnation from political figures.

The ambush took place on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, around 3:30 pm. Following an exchange of fire, the terrorists fled into the nearby forest. The targeted army truck was part of a routine patrol and carried ten occupants; five were fatally injured and the others have been hospitalized in Pathankot.

Kashmir Tigers, a faction of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the attack. Security agencies, already on high alert due to a series of recent ambushes, have launched a massive search operation despite adverse weather conditions. The surge in terrorism has raised concerns among local and national leaders, who are demanding decisive action.

