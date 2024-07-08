Left Menu

Grave Concerns as Jammu Faces Rising Terror Attacks

Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed in an ambush by heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The attack, the fifth in the region within a month, has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders who are alarmed by the escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:16 IST
Grave Concerns as Jammu Faces Rising Terror Attacks
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and several others injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The incident, which occurred on Monday, marks the fifth terror attack in the Jammu region within a month, prompting widespread condemnation from political figures.

The ambush took place on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, around 3:30 pm. Following an exchange of fire, the terrorists fled into the nearby forest. The targeted army truck was part of a routine patrol and carried ten occupants; five were fatally injured and the others have been hospitalized in Pathankot.

Kashmir Tigers, a faction of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the attack. Security agencies, already on high alert due to a series of recent ambushes, have launched a massive search operation despite adverse weather conditions. The surge in terrorism has raised concerns among local and national leaders, who are demanding decisive action.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024