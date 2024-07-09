China and Belarus Launch Strategic Military Drills Near NATO Border

China and Belarus commenced joint military exercises on Monday, in close proximity to NATO-member Poland, according to their respective defence ministries. The drills, dubbed Falcon Assault, began just before NATO's summit and aim to practice new tactical tasks amidst rising global tensions.

The exercises are set to continue until July 19 near the city of Brest, close to the Polish border. Belarus previously allowed Russia to use its territory as a launchpad for the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The current drills will involve night landings, overcoming water barriers, and operations in populated areas.

Chinese and Belarusian troops have been disembarking and setting up equipment. A statement from China's defence ministry highlighted aims to enhance coordination and practical cooperation. Meanwhile, Belarus noted an increased presence of NATO forces on its border, asserting that it would take measures to prevent escalation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)