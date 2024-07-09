Left Menu

Indonesian Court Acquits Official in Human Trafficking Case Amid Rights Concerns

An Indonesian court has acquitted former government official Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin of human trafficking and related charges. This controversial ruling follows the discovery of 665 people held in cages near his palm oil plantation, raising concerns about legal impunity for state actors. Prosecutors plan to appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:06 IST
Indonesian Court Acquits Official in Human Trafficking Case Amid Rights Concerns

An Indonesian court has acquitted a former government official accused of human trafficking after people were found in cages near his palm oil plantation, a ruling that the country's rights body said on Tuesday signaled impunity for state actors.

Prosecutors have vowed to appeal Monday's decision by judges of a North Sumatra court that the former regional official, Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin, was not guilty of the charges of human trafficking, torture, forced labour, and slavery. The grisly scandal in the world's largest palm oil-producing nation first emerged in 2022 when police investigating the government official for corruption found people detained in cages on his property.

A police investigation found 665 people had been held in cells with iron bars on his property since 2010, court documents showed. The acquittal is unjust, said Anis Hidayah of Indonesia's human rights commission.

'The ruling shows that there is impunity where one of the perpetrators is a state actor,' she said. 'It also harms the sense of justice.' Prosecutors will file an appeal, said Yos A Tarigan, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office in the region.

A lawyer for Terbit could not immediately be reached, but speaking outside court on Monday, he thanked the judges who freed him, media said. The former regional head, who was jailed for nine years for corruption in 2022, had previously claimed the detained individuals were participating in a drug rehabilitation program.

But prosecutors said they were tortured and forced to work on his plantation instead, with court documents showing that three died at the site. An environmental investigative group, the Gecko project, later found the plantation had supplied palm oil to major global brands.

In 2022, eight people were found guilty of premeditated murder and violence in connection with the case and sentenced to a maximum 3 years in prison, according to local media reports. (Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024