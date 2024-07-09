Left Menu

Acquittal Sparks Outrage in Indonesian Human Trafficking Case

An Indonesian court acquitted a former official, Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin, accused of human trafficking and other crimes, raising concerns of state impunity. The scandal, revealed in 2022, involved 665 people detained in cages. Prosecutors plan to appeal the decision, which has sparked significant controversy.

An Indonesian court has acquitted Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin, a former government official accused of human trafficking, after individuals were found in cages near his palm oil plantation. This ruling by a North Sumatra court has signalled potential impunity for state actors, according to the country's rights body.

The scandal in Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producer, came to light in 2022 when a corruption investigation led the police to discover people detained in cages on Terbit's property. Investigations revealed that 665 individuals had been held in cells since 2010, as documented in court records.

Human rights advocate Anis Hidayah criticized the acquittal as unjust, highlighting concerns about impunity among state officials. Prosecutors have confirmed an appeal will be filed. Terbit, already serving a nine-year sentence for corruption, claimed the detainees were in a drug rehabilitation program, but prosecutors argued that they were subjected to forced labor and torture on his plantation.

Reports also indicate that his plantation supplied palm oil to major global brands. In 2022, eight people were convicted for related crimes and received sentences up to three years.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

