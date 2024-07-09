Left Menu

Organ Transplant Racket Busted: Six Arrested Including Renowned Delhi Doctor

Six individuals, including a prominent Delhi-based kidney transplant surgeon, have been apprehended in connection to a major organ transplant racket operating between Bangladesh and the Delhi-NCR region. The arrests follow a two-month investigation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

At least six people, including a renowned Delhi-based doctor, have been arrested in connection with an alleged organ transplant racket that spans Bangladesh and the Delhi-NCR region, police officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had been investigating the case for two months. The majority of the donors and recipients are from Bangladesh, brought to India using fake documents for the surgeries, officials reported.

The prominent female doctor, currently working as a kidney transplant surgeon at a well-known hospital in southeast Delhi, reportedly performed surgeries on individuals from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023. These surgeries took place at a private hospital in Noida, where she served as a visiting consultant. Her assistant and four others, including three Bangladeshi nationals, have also been arrested. The detentions occurred over the past two weeks.

