Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Move to Amend Criminal Laws: A Closer Look

Congress leader P Chidambaram applauded Tamil Nadu's initiative to establish a committee for proposing state-specific amendments to the three new criminal laws. He emphasized the concurrent nature of criminal law, allowing states to make amendments. The committee, led by Justice (retd) K Sathyanarayanan, will consult with stakeholders and submit recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:09 IST
Tamil Nadu's Move to Amend Criminal Laws: A Closer Look
P Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday supported Tamil Nadu's decision to appoint a committee for state-specific amendments to three new criminal laws, reinforcing the concurrent nature of criminal law in the Constitution.

Chidambaram highlighted the broad opposition, not only in Tamil Nadu but across several states, to the three criminal laws enforced from July 1, 2024. He welcomed the state government's move and the appointment of Justice (retd) K Sathyanarayanan as the committee head, urging comprehensive consultations.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the committee would evaluate the laws and propose necessary amendments. The recommendations will be presented to the Tamil Nadu Legislature for approval, potentially overruling central laws under Article 254.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024