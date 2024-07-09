Tamil Nadu's Move to Amend Criminal Laws: A Closer Look

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday supported Tamil Nadu's decision to appoint a committee for state-specific amendments to three new criminal laws, reinforcing the concurrent nature of criminal law in the Constitution.

Chidambaram highlighted the broad opposition, not only in Tamil Nadu but across several states, to the three criminal laws enforced from July 1, 2024. He welcomed the state government's move and the appointment of Justice (retd) K Sathyanarayanan as the committee head, urging comprehensive consultations.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the committee would evaluate the laws and propose necessary amendments. The recommendations will be presented to the Tamil Nadu Legislature for approval, potentially overruling central laws under Article 254.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)