President Condemns Terrorist Attack on Army Convoy in Jammu

President Droupadi Murmu has denounced the terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a 'cowardly act' that warrants strong condemnation and counter-measures.

The ambush, which occurred in the Badnota area of Kathua district, claimed the lives of five Army personnel and left five others injured. This marks the fifth such attack in the Jammu region this month.

Expressing her sympathies on X, President Murmu said, 'My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in all its forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.'

