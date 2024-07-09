IMA President Apologizes for Statements on Patanjali Case

Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan extended an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court on Tuesday for his damaging statements made during an interview with PTI concerning Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's misleading advertisements case.

The IMA's counsel informed Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta that the apology has been widely publicized in the IMA's monthly publication, its website, and by PTI.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing the IMA, conveyed that the apology has been prominently featured on the first page of the association's monthly publication and as a pop-up on the IMA's website.

