IMA President Apologizes for Statements on Patanjali Case

Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan submitted an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for his previous damaging statements in an interview regarding Patanjali Ayurved Ltd’s misleading advertisements case. The apology has been publicized through various publications, including the IMA's monthly publication, website, and PTI news.

Updated: 09-07-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:24 IST
Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R V Asokan extended an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court on Tuesday for his damaging statements made during an interview with PTI concerning Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's misleading advertisements case.

The IMA's counsel informed Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta that the apology has been widely publicized in the IMA's monthly publication, its website, and by PTI.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing the IMA, conveyed that the apology has been prominently featured on the first page of the association's monthly publication and as a pop-up on the IMA's website.

