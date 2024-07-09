CCPA Orders Yatra to Expedite COVID-19 Lockdown Flight Refunds

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered online travel agency Yatra to expedite pending refunds for flight cancellations made during the COVID-19 lockdown, the consumer affairs ministry announced on Tuesday.

In its June 27 order, the CCPA directed Yatra to allocate five dedicated seats at the National Consumer Helpline to contact passengers regarding their pending refunds. The costs of this arrangement will be borne by the company.

This directive comes on the heels of a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that required immediate refunds for tickets booked during the lockdown period. The CCPA took suo-moto action against Yatra following numerous complaints lodged through the National Consumer Helpline about the non-refund of cancelled air tickets.

