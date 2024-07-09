Left Menu

CCPA Orders Yatra to Expedite COVID-19 Lockdown Flight Refunds

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has mandated online travel agency Yatra to accelerate pending refunds for flight cancellations during the COVID-19 lockdown. This directive follows a 2020 Supreme Court ruling and multiple consumer grievances. Yatra has significantly reduced pending refunds and aims to complete the task soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:34 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered online travel agency Yatra to expedite pending refunds for flight cancellations made during the COVID-19 lockdown, the consumer affairs ministry announced on Tuesday.

In its June 27 order, the CCPA directed Yatra to allocate five dedicated seats at the National Consumer Helpline to contact passengers regarding their pending refunds. The costs of this arrangement will be borne by the company.

This directive comes on the heels of a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that required immediate refunds for tickets booked during the lockdown period. The CCPA took suo-moto action against Yatra following numerous complaints lodged through the National Consumer Helpline about the non-refund of cancelled air tickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

