Houthi Rebels Target Ship in Gulf of Aden: Latest Maritime Threat

Yemen's Houthi rebels have reportedly targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden, underscoring the ongoing threats to crucial maritime trade routes.

The vessel's captain reported an explosion near the ship off the coast of Nishtun, Yemen, close to the Omani border, according to the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center.

While the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, previous attacks by the Houthis have involved drones, missiles, and drone boats. The Houthis have yet to comment on the incident.

