Houthi Rebels Target Ship in Gulf of Aden: Latest Maritime Threat
A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden, with an explosion reported near the vessel. The incident occurred off the coast of Nishtun, Yemen. All crew members are safe. It remains unclear what caused the explosion, though drones and missiles are possible culprits.
Yemen's Houthi rebels have reportedly targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden, underscoring the ongoing threats to crucial maritime trade routes.
The vessel's captain reported an explosion near the ship off the coast of Nishtun, Yemen, close to the Omani border, according to the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center.
While the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, previous attacks by the Houthis have involved drones, missiles, and drone boats. The Houthis have yet to comment on the incident.
