Israel Launches Air Strikes Near Syrian City of Baniyas

Israel launched an air strike on a site near the Syrian city of Baniyas, resulting in material damage, according to the Syrian state news agency citing a military source.

The Israeli military declined to comment when approached by Reuters. Over the years, Israel has conducted numerous attacks on purported Iran-linked sites in Syria, a move coinciding with Iran's growing influence in the country after backing President Bashar al-Assad in the 2011 civil war.

The frequency of Israeli air strikes on Syria has escalated since the onset of the Gaza conflict last October. Israel generally refrains from commenting on specific strikes within Syria.

