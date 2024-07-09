Assam Government to Fill 35,000 Vacancies by April 2025

The Assam government is set to fill 35,000 vacancies by April next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

These positions span the police force, state government grades 3 and 4, and teaching roles. Recruitment will take place in a transparent manner, Sarma affirmed on X.

Recruitment exams for grades 3 and 4 will be held in three stages—preliminary, mains, and viva-voce—from September. Police hiring starts in October, and teacher recruitment notifications will be released soon, the chief minister detailed.

Physical tests for over 6,400 Assam Police posts will begin on October 3. Preliminary exams for 7,500 grade-3 posts are slated for September 15, 22, and 29, while exams for 4,500 grade-4 posts will happen on October 20 and 27.

Sarma also noted that recruitment for over 13,000 elementary and secondary education teaching posts will be announced shortly.

