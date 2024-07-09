Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Punjab Man in International Heroin Smuggling Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted Manoj Kumar Sharma from Punjab for his involvement in smuggling 500 kilograms of heroin from Pakistan to India. The case links proceeds to funding terrorism and involves an international syndicate with connections in multiple countries. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:28 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally chargesheeted Manoj Kumar Sharma, a resident of Batala in Punjab, for his alleged role in smuggling 500 kilograms of heroin from Pakistan to India, officials announced on Tuesday.

This latest development names Sharma as the 25th accused in the extensive drug smuggling operation, as detailed in the seventh supplementary charge sheet filed with the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad. Authorities claim that the proceeds from heroin sales were used to fund terrorist activities in Kashmir.

The NIA took over the investigation from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Gujarat in 2020, following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs due to the case's international ties and security implications. The investigation has uncovered a network of syndicate members operating in countries such as Italy, Australia, Thailand, UAE, Iran, and Afghanistan.

According to the NIA, Sharma collaborated with multiple individuals, including Italy-based Simranjeet Singh Sandhu, Pakistan-based Hajisaab alias Bhaijaan and Nabi Baksh, and Australia-based Tanvir Singh Bedi. This collaboration involved smuggling, transporting, purifying, and distributing drugs across India. Furthermore, Sharma allegedly laundered drug money through Hawala channels to several countries and invested in properties using the illicit proceeds.

The NIA pledges to continue its investigation, aiming to dismantle the international drug mafia network involved in narco-terrorism operations against India.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

