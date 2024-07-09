Family Tragedy: Brother Arrested for Murder

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have arrested a man accused of fatally beating his elder brother, Pushpendra, with a wooden stick, officials reported on Tuesday.

According to DCP Rural Vivek Chand Yadav, the arrest of Bhupendra followed a complaint by their father, Sohan Pal. Bhupendra confessed during interrogation that ongoing family disputes, particularly involving their cousin Rinki, led to the tragic incident.

Pushpendra, a drug addict, had previously assaulted Rinki, sparking Bhupendra's plan for revenge. The police recovered the murder weapon and registered a case while continuing their investigation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)