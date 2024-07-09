Left Menu

Jharkhand Targets Completion of 30,000 Government Job Vacancies

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials to complete the recruitment process for 30,000 vacant government posts by September 2024. During a meeting, he emphasized the need for efficiency and asked for expedited appointments of police and excise personnel, as well as faster flyover construction in Ranchi.

Updated: 09-07-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:45 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday urged officials to finalize the recruitment of approximately 30,000 vacant government positions by the end of September 2024.

In a review meeting on the progress of recruitment efforts and the status of Ranchi's under-construction flyovers, Soren reaffirmed the government's commitment to fulfilling these vacancies.

Expressing concerns over the impact of resource shortages on departmental efficiency and public interest projects, he underscored the urgency of expediting the appointment process for 5,000 police personnel and 583 excise constables. Soren also instructed officials to hasten the ongoing flyover construction work in Ranchi.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

