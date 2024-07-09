Left Menu

Notorious Drug Trafficker Arrested with 17.1 kg of Cannabis in Noida

Rahima, wife of Latif Mia, was arrested on Tuesday in Noida for allegedly smuggling 17.1 kilogrammes of cannabis. She confessed to trafficking cannabis from West Bengal to Noida, the NCR region, and Delhi for economic gain. An FIR has been lodged, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:21 IST
A woman was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling 17.1 kilogrammes of cannabis, police said. The police identified the accused as Rahima, wife of Latif Mia, they said. The Narcotics Cell and Noida Police apprehended Rahima while she was waiting for transportation in front of a government well in G-Block, Sector-63 Green Belt, they added.

''The seized cannabis weighed 17.1 kilogrammes and is valued in the black market at around Rs 2,00,000,'' a police spokesperson said.

Upon interrogation, Rahima revealed that she transported cannabis from West Bengal for economic gains and supplied it across Noida, the NCR region, and Delhi, the official said.

The police said she was a notorious trafficker who had previously been arrested with 50 kilogrammes of cannabis by the GRP Police in Ghaziabad.

An FIR was lodged, and further investigation is underway, police added.

