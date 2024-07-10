Left Menu

Iran Closes Turkish Airlines Office Over Hijab Dispute

Iranian authorities shut the Turkish Airlines office in Tehran after female staffers reportedly refused to wear mandatory hijabs. The incident is part of a broader struggle with Iran's headscarf law, which has led to protests and business closures. Turkey-Iran relations, including trade, remain strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 10-07-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 00:40 IST
  • Iran

Police in Iran have closed down the office of Turkish Airlines in Tehran, following reports that female employees defied the mandatory hijab law, Iranian media disclosed on Tuesday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that police visited the office to issue a warning due to the 'non-observance of hijab' by the employees, resulting in altercations and the subsequent sealing of the premises.

The office is expected to reopen on Wednesday, though this has not been officially confirmed.

This incident highlights ongoing friction over Iran's headscarf law, which saw mass protests after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini and has led to the closure of businesses nationwide for non-compliance.

Turkey and Iran continue to engage in substantial bilateral trade, with Turkish Airlines being a preferred carrier for Iranians traveling to North America.

