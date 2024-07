China 'Allows' Philippine Medical Evacuation Amid Maritime Tensions

China's coast guard permitted the Philippines to evacuate an ill person from a beached warship on the contested Second Thomas Shoal, on humanitarian grounds.

The Chinese Coast Guard stated it monitored the rescue operation on Sunday at the Philippines' request, while the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed successful completion amidst obstructive actions by China.

China's foreign ministry stressed prior notification for future missions, emphasizing its claims over the South China Sea, despite international disputes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)