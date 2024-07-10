Defamation Drama Unfolds: Governor vs Chief Minister

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several TMC leaders. The suit stemmed from Banerjee's statement that women were fearful of visiting the Raj Bhavan.

The Calcutta High Court, led by Justice Krishna Rao, will hear Bose's plea for an interim order on Monday. The court has already permitted the registration of the defamation plaint and instructed Bose to serve copies to the defendants.

The case came after Banerjee's June 27 remarks and subsequent allegations against Bose, including a molestation claim from a Raj Bhavan staffer. Despite these events, Article 361 of the Constitution offers immunity to governors from criminal proceedings during their term.

