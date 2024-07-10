Left Menu

Russia's FSB Thwarts Alleged Terrorist Plot on Admiral Kuznetsov

Russia's FSB claimed it had thwarted a planned terrorist attack on its only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, and detained a Ukrainian special services agent. The plot allegedly involved a serviceman contacted by a Ukrainian citizen. The report remains unverified by independent sources like Reuters.

Updated: 10-07-2024 13:18 IST
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced they have foiled a terrorist plot aimed at the Admiral Kuznetsov, the nation's sole aircraft carrier, detaining a Ukrainian special services agent in the process.

According to state media, the FSB intercepted a plan where one of the warship's servicemen was approached by a Ukrainian citizen, who attempted to incite an attack on the vessel currently docked in Murmansk due to repair delays.

Reuters, however, has not yet independently verified these claims.

