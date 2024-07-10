Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned Again in Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for further questioning regarding her alleged involvement in a money laundering case with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actor, who has been questioned multiple times, has maintained her innocence. The case involves fraudulent activities amounting to Rs 200 crore.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:45 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a new round of questioning in a high-profile money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, according to official sources.

The 38-year-old actor of Sri Lankan origin had been questioned previously in this case, which revolves around the alleged cheating of high-profile people, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, to the tune of approximately Rs 200 crore.

The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar used the illicit funds to buy gifts for Fernandez. The agency, reportedly having new evidence, seeks further questioning. As of 1:30 pm, Fernandez had not appeared before the ED, but her legal team had met with officials in response to the summons.

The next steps are awaited. In a 2022 charge sheet, the ED claimed that Fernandez enjoyed valuable gifts from Chandrashekhar despite being aware of his criminal background. Fernandez has been questioned at least five times and has consistently asserted her innocence, denying any knowledge of Chandrashekhar's criminal activities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

