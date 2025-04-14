Left Menu

Bollywood Star Salman Khan Faces Fresh Death Threat Amid Rising Security Concerns

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a new death threat, prompting increased security measures at his residence. The threat, sent via WhatsApp to Mumbai's Worli Traffic Control Room, indicated plans to harm Khan at his home and explode his vehicle. Mumbai Police are investigating an unidentified suspect linked to the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:45 IST
Bollywood Star Salman Khan Faces Fresh Death Threat Amid Rising Security Concerns
Salman Khan (Photo/Instagram/@beingsalmankhan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is under heightened security following a recent death threat delivered to the Worli Traffic Control Room via WhatsApp. The threatening message detailed plans to harm Khan at his residence and execute a bomb explosion in his vehicle, according to Mumbai Police sources.

The Mumbai Police have responded swiftly by filing an FIR against an unknown individual and launching an urgent investigation. The suspect is believed to be a 26-year-old from a village near Vadodara, Gujarat. Authorities have issued a notice requiring the suspect to report to Worli Police within 2-3 days.

This incident follows a series of threats reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who previously demanded Rs 5 crore from Khan. Notably, last year saw two such threats made against the actor, amplifying concerns about his safety. Salman Khan was last seen in the action thriller 'Sikandar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025