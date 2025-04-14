Bollywood Star Salman Khan Faces Fresh Death Threat Amid Rising Security Concerns

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is under heightened security following a recent death threat delivered to the Worli Traffic Control Room via WhatsApp. The threatening message detailed plans to harm Khan at his residence and execute a bomb explosion in his vehicle, according to Mumbai Police sources.

The Mumbai Police have responded swiftly by filing an FIR against an unknown individual and launching an urgent investigation. The suspect is believed to be a 26-year-old from a village near Vadodara, Gujarat. Authorities have issued a notice requiring the suspect to report to Worli Police within 2-3 days.

This incident follows a series of threats reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who previously demanded Rs 5 crore from Khan. Notably, last year saw two such threats made against the actor, amplifying concerns about his safety. Salman Khan was last seen in the action thriller 'Sikandar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)