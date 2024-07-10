Left Menu

Tragic Tenant Dispute in Greater Noida Results in Death

A tenant dispute in Greater Noida led to the death of 22-year-old Shahrukh. During an argument, another tenant struck Shahrukh on the head with a stick, causing fatal injuries. The accused, allegedly a minor, was reportedly intoxicated. A police investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 10-07-2024 14:53 IST
  • India

A tragic dispute between two tenants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, led to the death of 22-year-old Shahrukh, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Surajpur area, where Shahrukh, originating from Sambhal, was fatally struck on the head with a stick during an argument with another tenant, Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya stated.

The accused is believed to be a minor and was allegedly intoxicated during the altercation. Though rushed to the hospital, Shahrukh succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case and detained the accused, with further verification of his age and legal proceedings underway.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

