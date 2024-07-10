UN Rights Chief Condemns Deadly Blasts at Kyiv Hospitals, Calls for Cessation of Attacks

Last night, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk condemned the deadly blasts at two hospitals in Kyiv that treat children and women, describing the attacks as abominable.

The Russian Federation launched a series of strikes on densely populated areas in Ukraine, targeting the cities of Kryvi Rih, Pokrovsk, and Dnipro. In addition to the hospitals, key energy infrastructure facilities were also reported to have been hit.

The High Commissioner deplored these attacks and urged those with influence to ensure the immediate cessation of such actions. He emphasized the necessity of protecting civilians and strictly adhering to the laws of war.

Türk called for prompt, thorough, and independent investigations into these grave attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.

This morning, Danielle Bell, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, joins us from Kyiv to provide further insights.