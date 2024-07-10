Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Nepali Citizens Near India-Nepal Border

Three Nepali citizens from a family were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolley near the India-Nepal border. The incident involved a motorcycle's petrol tank bursting into flames. The bodies were identified and handed over to relatives, while authorities hunt for the absconding tractor driver.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three Nepali citizens from the same family tragically lost their lives in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolley near the India-Nepal border, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The fatal incident occurred on Tuesday night in Rajapur village, within the jurisdiction of Sirsia police station, and claimed the lives of Lal Bahadur (30), Govardhan Dharti (50), and Kalpana Shrestha (28), according to SHO Gaurav Singh.

The petrol tank of the motorcycle exploded on impact, causing it to catch fire. Following identification by relatives, the bodies underwent post-mortem examinations and were subsequently handed over after legal formalities were finalized.

The driver of the tractor fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. The tractor has since been seized, and a manhunt is underway to locate the driver, the SHO confirmed.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

