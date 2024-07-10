Third Arrest Made in Club Assault Case Linked to TMC Leader

Police have apprehended another close associate of local TMC leader Jayant Singh in connection to an incident where a group assaulted a girl inside a club in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, making it the third arrest in the case. Barrackpore Police Commissioner CP Alok Rajoria confirmed the arrest late Tuesday night.

Rajoria revealed that footage of the incident identified eight individuals, all of whom will face stringent action. He mentioned that sections of both the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been added due to the video's age.

Singh, who was previously arrested in 2023 and is currently out on bail, now faces additional charges for violating his bail conditions. The case came to light after a viral video clip showed individuals holding a girl's legs and hands while others beat her with sticks. Initial arrests were made shortly after the video surfaced.

In another development, police arrested a man seen receiving firearms training in a closed market in Kamarhati. Meanwhile, in a separate case, police initiated action and are actively searching for suspects after a teenager was assaulted with tongs.

