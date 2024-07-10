Left Menu

Third Arrest Made in Club Assault Case Linked to TMC Leader

Police have apprehended a third associate of TMC leader Jayant Singh in a case involving the assault of a girl inside a club in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The arrest was based on video evidence. Additional charges are brought against Singh, who is also linked to another ongoing case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:12 IST
Third Arrest Made in Club Assault Case Linked to TMC Leader
Jayant Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Police have apprehended another close associate of local TMC leader Jayant Singh in connection to an incident where a group assaulted a girl inside a club in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, making it the third arrest in the case. Barrackpore Police Commissioner CP Alok Rajoria confirmed the arrest late Tuesday night.

Rajoria revealed that footage of the incident identified eight individuals, all of whom will face stringent action. He mentioned that sections of both the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been added due to the video's age.

Singh, who was previously arrested in 2023 and is currently out on bail, now faces additional charges for violating his bail conditions. The case came to light after a viral video clip showed individuals holding a girl's legs and hands while others beat her with sticks. Initial arrests were made shortly after the video surfaced.

In another development, police arrested a man seen receiving firearms training in a closed market in Kamarhati. Meanwhile, in a separate case, police initiated action and are actively searching for suspects after a teenager was assaulted with tongs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024