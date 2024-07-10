Iraqi Court Issues Death Sentence to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's Wife for Yazidi Genocide
An Iraqi court sentenced the wife of late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to death. She was found guilty of detaining Yazidi women and contributing to terrorism. The decision, which signifies a stand against crimes against humanity, awaits ratification by an Iraqi appeal court to be finalized.
An Iraqi court has sentenced the wife of the late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to death for her role in detaining Yazidi women and aiding the terrorist group, according to the Iraqi judiciary.
The Supreme Judicial Council stated that the Yazidi women were kidnapped by Islamic State gangs in Sinjar and held prisoner by her in Mosul. Currently in custody, the woman faces the death penalty for crimes against humanity, genocide, and terrorism.
The ruling awaits ratification by an Iraqi appeal court to become final. Al-Baghdadi, who declared himself 'caliph' of all Muslims and led the group until his death in a 2019 U.S. raid, had a significant influence from 2014-2017 before losing control under U.S. attacks.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
