Protest Against Online Gaming in Mumbai: MLA Detained

Supporters of independent MLA Bachchu Kadu were detained on Wednesday after staging a protest near Mantralaya in south Mumbai against online gaming and gambling, according to an official.

Kadu, leader of the Prahar Janshakti Paksh, and his supporters gathered near Mahatma Gandhi at the state secretariat building with placards and banners demanding a ban on mobile apps promoting online gaming and gambling.

As the MLA, representing the Achalpur assembly seat in Maharashtra's Amravati district, began his demonstration, police arrived and suggested relocating the protest to Azad Maidan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Kadu then headed to Vidhan Bhavan, where the monsoon session was in progress, the official stated. However, his supporters continued their protest, leading to their detention and transfer to the Marine Drive police station.

