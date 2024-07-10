Pegasus Spyware Controversy: Allegations by Iltija Mufti

In a startling accusation, Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, has claimed that her phone has been compromised by the notorious Pegasus spyware on Wednesday.

According to Iltija Mufti, she received an alert from Apple indicating her phone had been hacked by Pegasus, which she alleges the Indian government has used to target its critics and political opponents. Sharing her concerns on social media platform X, Mufti took aim at the ruling BJP.

She accused the party of snooping on women leaders who don't conform to its expectations. 'How low will you stoop?' Mufti questioned. Pegasus, developed by Israel-based cybersecurity firm NSO Group, can take control of phones through a simple missed call on WhatsApp.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)