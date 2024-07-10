Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling on Maintenance for Divorced Muslim Women: BJP Applauds

The BJP praised the Supreme Court’s decision allowing divorced Muslim women to seek maintenance from their husbands, a ruling viewed as a restoration of constitutional integrity. The court affirmed that the secular provision of Section 125 of the CrPC applies to all married women. The party criticized past Congress policies favoring Sharia law.

The BJP has hailed the Supreme Court verdict that allows divorced Muslim women to seek maintenance from their husbands. The judgment, the party says, restores constitutional integrity damaged by a previous Congress government that prioritized Sharia law over the Constitution.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the Rajiv Gandhi government's 1986 decision to overturn an apex court ruling granting alimony to divorced Muslim women through new legislation. He emphasized that the current order removes this significant constitutional threat posed by Sharia provisions.

The Supreme Court has declared that Section 125 of the CrPC, which ensures maintenance for married women, is religion-neutral and prevails over the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, marking a crucial victory for women's rights in India.

