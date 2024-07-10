India-Russia Tensions Over Indian Nationals in Russian Army

Russia on Wednesday expressed hope for a swift resolution to India's demand for the return of Indian nationals recruited into the Russian Army as support staff, emphasizing that their recruitment was purely commercial.

Roman Babushkin, Russia's Charge d'affaires, clarified during a media briefing that Moscow never intended for Indians to be part of its Army and highlighted that their number is insignificant in the context of the conflict.

Babushkin's comments follow Russia's promise, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's urgent plea to President Vladimir Putin, to ensure the early release and return of these Indian nationals.

Stressing that the issue should not be politicized, Babushkin pointed out that most of the Indians were recruited under commercial terms and arrived on tourist visas, with many working illegally. The diplomat noted that contractual obligations should cover compensation and citizenship claims for families of those killed.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated that the Russian side has committed to the early discharge of all Indian nationals misled into Russian military service. Modi raised the issue with Putin during informal talks, aiming for a rapid return of the affected Indians.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs of India expressed 'utmost concern' over the matter, demanding Moscow stop recruiting Indian nationals after the deaths of four Indians serving with the Russian Army in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

