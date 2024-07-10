Left Menu

BIMSTEC Ministers' Retreat: A Boost for Regional Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host a retreat with foreign ministers from BIMSTEC member countries in Delhi. The event will focus on enhancing cooperation in areas such as security, connectivity, and trade. The retreat highlights India's efforts to invigorate BIMSTEC amid challenges in SAARC. Myanmar's Deputy PM will also attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:47 IST
S Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his counterparts from BIMSTEC member countries at a two-day retreat beginning Thursday in the national capital. The event will provide a platform for foreign ministers to discuss enhancing cooperation in fields like security, connectivity, and trade, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister U Than Swe has already arrived in Delhi to participate in the retreat. 'Deputy PM & FM U Than Swe of Myanmar arrived to a warm welcome in New Delhi for the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. Productive discussions on strengthening regional cooperation for a prosperous, connected, and secure Bay of Bengal region lie ahead,' MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on 'X'.

Than Swe's visit comes amid intense fighting in Myanmar between the military junta and resistance forces. The BIMSTEC initiative unites seven South and Southeast Asian countries for multi-faceted cooperation, aiming to create a vibrant forum for regional partnership, given the hurdles faced by SAARC.

