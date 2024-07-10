Supreme Court Demands NMC Response on Stipend for Foreign Medical Interns

The Supreme Court on Wednesday requested a response from the National Medical Commission (NMC) concerning petitions filed by foreign students at eight medical colleges in Rajasthan and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute. These students seek stipends during their internships, similar to what Indian medical graduates receive.

A bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan issued the notice in response to a plea initiated by Jaswant Singh and others.

Advocate Tanvi Dubey, representing the petitioners, argued that withholding stipends constitutes a breach of their fundamental rights. She highlighted that several other colleges provide stipends to foreign medical graduates, making this situation discriminatory.

The plea, filed by advocate Charu Mathur, included students undergoing internships in government medical colleges in Sirohi, Alwar, Dausa, and Chhitorgarh, Rajasthan. It cited NMC circulars mandating stipend parity with Indian graduates.

The petitioners believed they would receive stipends during their internships, as stipulated by the National Medical Commission (Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship) Regulations, 2021. However, they were compelled to sign affidavits agreeing to unpaid internships, leaving them financially strained due to daily expenses, accommodation, and travel costs.

