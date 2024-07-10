Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands NMC Response on Stipend for Foreign Medical Interns

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding pleas by foreign medical students from Rajasthan colleges seeking internship stipends comparable to Indian medical graduates. The petitioners argue that non-payment violates their fundamental rights as outlined in NMC regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:50 IST
Supreme Court Demands NMC Response on Stipend for Foreign Medical Interns
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday requested a response from the National Medical Commission (NMC) concerning petitions filed by foreign students at eight medical colleges in Rajasthan and the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute. These students seek stipends during their internships, similar to what Indian medical graduates receive.

A bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan issued the notice in response to a plea initiated by Jaswant Singh and others.

Advocate Tanvi Dubey, representing the petitioners, argued that withholding stipends constitutes a breach of their fundamental rights. She highlighted that several other colleges provide stipends to foreign medical graduates, making this situation discriminatory.

The plea, filed by advocate Charu Mathur, included students undergoing internships in government medical colleges in Sirohi, Alwar, Dausa, and Chhitorgarh, Rajasthan. It cited NMC circulars mandating stipend parity with Indian graduates.

The petitioners believed they would receive stipends during their internships, as stipulated by the National Medical Commission (Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship) Regulations, 2021. However, they were compelled to sign affidavits agreeing to unpaid internships, leaving them financially strained due to daily expenses, accommodation, and travel costs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024