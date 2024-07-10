Delhi High Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aide in Assault Case
The Delhi High Court will announce its decision on July 12 regarding the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal. The court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both parties. Kumar has been in custody since May.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday announced it will deliver its verdict on July 12 regarding the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar, a close aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a case of alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.
Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta reserved the order after hearing arguments from Kumar's counsel as well as representatives from the Delhi Police and Maliwal. The court stated, "Order reserved. Keep for order on Friday."
The prosecution, led by senior advocate Sanjay Jain, opposed the bail plea, citing the ongoing investigation and mentioned that a charge sheet would be filed by July 16. Kumar's lawyer argued his continued custody amounted to pre-trial punishment, as the investigation had concluded. The court is set to weigh both arguments before issuing a decision.
