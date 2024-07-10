CBI Cracks Down on NEERI Scientists for Corruption and Favors

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed three First Information Reports (FIRs) against Rakesh Kumar, the former director of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), and four other scientists. They are accused of corruption and granting undue favors to private companies.

Raids were conducted at 17 locations across Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, and Delhi, resulting in the seizure of incriminating documents and valuables. Allegations of criminal conspiracy and corruption were made by the Chief Vigilance Officer of CSIR.

The FIRs indicate that public servants conspired with private companies for personal gains related to awarding contracts for giant air-purifiers and other projects. The NEERI-developed WAYU-II device was allegedly procured on a single tender basis in violation of General Financial Rules (GFR).

