Delhi Police Nab Three Suspects in Nigerian National's Murder Case

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals linked to the murder of Sunday Ernest Morah, a Nigerian national, in Nilothi Extension. Morah, 40, was shot dead inside a garment shop by two men on June 6. The suspects were apprehended in Uttam Nagar following a thorough investigation, including CCTV footage analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the murder of Sunday Ernest Morah, a 40-year-old Nigerian national, in Nilothi Extension. Morah was chased and fatally shot inside a garment shop on June 6. The suspects, identified as Mohit, Rajesh, and Abhishek, have histories of involvement in other criminal cases.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram, the suspects disclosed during interrogations that Morah had defrauded them while selling drugs. On the day of the incident, upon encountering Morah at a market, they chased him into a shop and shot him. Morah sustained three gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigations included analyzing around 150 CCTV camera footages, which helped identify the suspects. They were finally apprehended in Uttam Nagar based on a secret tip-off.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

