ITBP Seizes 108 Gold Bars in Major Smuggling Crackdown at India-China Border

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has seized 108 gold bars, each weighing one kilogram, near the India-China border and arrested three people, according to an official from the border guarding force.

Alongside the substantial quantity of smuggled gold, the seizure included two mobile phones, a binocular, two knives, and several Chinese food items like cakes and milk, as detailed by the official.

'This is the biggest haul of gold recovered by the ITBP during border operations. The seized material will be handed over to the customs department,' mentioned Commandant of the 21st ITBP battalion, Ajay Nirmalkar.

