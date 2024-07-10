ITBP Seizes 108 Gold Bars in Major Smuggling Crackdown at India-China Border
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) seized 108 gold bars weighing one kilogram each near the India-China border, arresting three individuals. This significant haul also included mobile phones, knives, and Chinese food items. The estimated value of the gold is Rs 80-90 crore. The suspects are being interrogated by ITBP and Police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 10-07-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has seized 108 gold bars, each weighing one kilogram, near the India-China border and arrested three people, according to an official from the border guarding force.
Alongside the substantial quantity of smuggled gold, the seizure included two mobile phones, a binocular, two knives, and several Chinese food items like cakes and milk, as detailed by the official.
'This is the biggest haul of gold recovered by the ITBP during border operations. The seized material will be handed over to the customs department,' mentioned Commandant of the 21st ITBP battalion, Ajay Nirmalkar.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement