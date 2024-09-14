ED Makes Fresh Arrests in Tamil Nadu Cybercrime Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested four individuals in Tamil Nadu for a cybercrime case involving fraudsters posing as CBI and Delhi Police officers. The accused laundered Rs 2.6 crore through shell companies and bank accounts. The ED has frozen Rs 2.8 crore in related funds.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has announced the arrest of four individuals in Tamil Nadu linked to a significant cybercrime case. The accused, who impersonated CBI and Delhi Police officers, swindled victims out of crores of rupees.
Arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Tamilarasan Kuppan, Prakash, Aravindan I, and Ajith are now in ED custody. The special court has sanctioned four days of ED custody for the accused.
The case, initiated in Bengaluru, revolves around a cyber fraud of Rs 2.6 crore. The money was funneled through shell companies and bank accounts. Funds amounting to Rs 2.8 crore, linked to the fraud, have been frozen by ED.
(With inputs from agencies.)
