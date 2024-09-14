ED Makes Fresh Arrests in Tamil Nadu Cybercrime Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has announced the arrest of four individuals in Tamil Nadu linked to a significant cybercrime case. The accused, who impersonated CBI and Delhi Police officers, swindled victims out of crores of rupees.

Arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Tamilarasan Kuppan, Prakash, Aravindan I, and Ajith are now in ED custody. The special court has sanctioned four days of ED custody for the accused.

The case, initiated in Bengaluru, revolves around a cyber fraud of Rs 2.6 crore. The money was funneled through shell companies and bank accounts. Funds amounting to Rs 2.8 crore, linked to the fraud, have been frozen by ED.

(With inputs from agencies.)