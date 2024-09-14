Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Fortifies Hindi Usage on Hindi Day

On the occasion of Hindi Day, the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has renewed its pledge to bolster the use of Hindi within its operations.

The independent regulatory body has continually endeavored to make its policies, regulations, and decisions accessible in Hindi, ensuring clear communication with Haryana's citizens. This initiative aims at providing the state's residents with comprehensible and transparent information in their mother tongue, according to a statement released on Saturday.

Chairman Nand Lal Sharma emphasized the cultural and national significance of Hindi, calling it the 'soul and identity' of India. He reiterated HERC's goal to make all pertinent regulations and guidelines available in Hindi for better public understanding. HERC member Mukesh Garg highlighted the moral obligation to implement Hindi at all levels, while Secretary Narendra Kumar assured that documents impacting electricity consumers would be made available in Hindi. Deputy Director (Media) Pradeep Malik noted that the use of Hindi enhances transparency and public relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)