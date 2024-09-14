Left Menu

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Fortifies Hindi Usage on Hindi Day

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has pledged to enhance its commitment to the Hindi language on the occasion of Hindi Day. By making policies, regulations, and decisions available in Hindi, the commission aims to provide the state's citizens with clear and accessible information in their native language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:01 IST
Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Fortifies Hindi Usage on Hindi Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Hindi Day, the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has renewed its pledge to bolster the use of Hindi within its operations.

The independent regulatory body has continually endeavored to make its policies, regulations, and decisions accessible in Hindi, ensuring clear communication with Haryana's citizens. This initiative aims at providing the state's residents with comprehensible and transparent information in their mother tongue, according to a statement released on Saturday.

Chairman Nand Lal Sharma emphasized the cultural and national significance of Hindi, calling it the 'soul and identity' of India. He reiterated HERC's goal to make all pertinent regulations and guidelines available in Hindi for better public understanding. HERC member Mukesh Garg highlighted the moral obligation to implement Hindi at all levels, while Secretary Narendra Kumar assured that documents impacting electricity consumers would be made available in Hindi. Deputy Director (Media) Pradeep Malik noted that the use of Hindi enhances transparency and public relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024