Thane Police Havaldar Demoted for Objectionable Whatsapp Post

A Thane police havaldar has been demoted to the rank of constable for a year, following his posting of objectionable content about the prime minister, Maharashtra chief minister, and others in a Whatsapp group, an official said on Saturday.

The official reported that the havaldar made the disparaging remarks on July 3 this year, prompting a departmental inquiry into his actions.

According to the deputy commissioner of police's order, the demotion resulted from a breach of service regulations and lack of neutrality in the havaldar's conduct. The lenient one-year demotion considered his service record, family situation, and length of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)