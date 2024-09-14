Thane Police Havaldar Demoted for Objectionable Whatsapp Post
A Thane police havaldar has been demoted to constable for a year by the deputy commissioner of police for posting objectionable remarks about the prime minister and Maharashtra chief minister. The decision was influenced by his service record, family situation, and length of service.
A Thane police havaldar has been demoted to the rank of constable for a year, following his posting of objectionable content about the prime minister, Maharashtra chief minister, and others in a Whatsapp group, an official said on Saturday.
The official reported that the havaldar made the disparaging remarks on July 3 this year, prompting a departmental inquiry into his actions.
According to the deputy commissioner of police's order, the demotion resulted from a breach of service regulations and lack of neutrality in the havaldar's conduct. The lenient one-year demotion considered his service record, family situation, and length of service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
