Parliament Lodges Designated as Sub-Jail for PTI Lawmakers

Parliament Lodges, the residential quarters for Pakistan's national assembly members, have been declared a sub-jail for 10 lawmakers affiliated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This move ensures that the detained lawmakers can attend parliamentary sessions.

The PTI lawmakers were apprehended on various charges including violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the newly imposed Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024. The arrests followed a public gathering in Sangjani, on the outskirts of Islamabad.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq approved this re-designation on Friday. Addressing both security and procedural requirements, the lawmakers will remain under police watch as they fulfill their legislative duties. The decision stemmed from heightened security concerns addressed by PTI party chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and other members.

(With inputs from agencies.)