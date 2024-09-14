Left Menu

Punjab Man Sentenced to Death for Blasphemy on Social Media

A court in Pakistan's Punjab province has sentenced a man named Irfan to death for posting insulting remarks about the Prophet Muhammad on social media. The sentence also includes a fine of PKR 1,00,000. Blasphemy against the Prophet is a capital offense in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:07 IST
A court in Pakistan's Punjab province has handed down a death sentence to Irfan, a local resident, for blasphemy committed on social media. According to court officials, Irfan was found guilty of posting insulting remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

The conviction was delivered by Additional Sessions Court Judge Shahbaz Iqbal Tarar in Sarai Alamgir, who also imposed a fine of PKR 1,00,000 on the accused.

Blasphemy, particularly insults directed at the Prophet, remains a capital offense in Pakistan. Irfan was arrested earlier this year, 200 km from Lahore, for the alleged crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

