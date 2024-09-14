Left Menu

Russia and Ukraine Conduct Significant Prisoner Exchange

Russia and Ukraine orchestrated a major prisoner exchange on Saturday, swapping 206 detainees in their second such event in two days. The exchange followed UAE-mediated negotiations. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy confirmed the return of 103 Ukrainian military personnel. This marks a continued effort in exchanging prisoners since Russia's 2022 invasion.

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine executed a major prisoner exchange on Saturday, swapping a total of 206 detainees. This marks their second exchange in as many days, facilitated through negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates, according to official sources.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that all 103 Ukrainians returned were military personnel, comprising 82 soldiers and privates along with 21 officers. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that the 103 Russian soldiers exchanged were captured during a surprise incursion by Ukrainian forces in the border region of Kursk in August.

Expressing his relief, Zelenskiy said, "Our people are home," via the Telegram messaging app. He shared images of the returned servicemen draped in the national blue and yellow flag, embracing and communicating with family members. The UAE, through its state news agency WAM, revealed it has mediated eight such exchanges since the start of 2024. This ongoing effort underscores the persistent exchanges between Kyiv and Moscow since the conflict began in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

