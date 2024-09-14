Victim's Mother Calls for Firm Action from West Bengal CM

The mother of the rape-murder victim from RG Medical College and Hospital has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take a clear stance on punishing the culprits.

During a press interaction at her residence in northern Kolkata, she expressed hope that discussions between the CM and agitating doctors would yield results.

The victim's mother commented that Banerjee should have been more categorical about the actions against the accused, considering evidence destruction and the arrest of only one individual.

Despite welcoming efforts to resolve the doctors' 'cease work' situation in hospitals, she demanded the arrest of all perpetrators and officials involved in the alleged cover-up.

She also hoped the state would not take punitive action against doctors fighting for justice.

CM Banerjee, along with DGP Rajiv Kumar, made a surprise visit to the doctors' protest site, urging them to resume work and promising to consider their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)