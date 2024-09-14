Left Menu

Assam Government Suspends Mobile Internet for Grade III Exam

The Assam government will suspend mobile internet services for three-and-half hours during a Grade III recruitment exam on September 15 to ensure a fair examination process. Voice calls and broadband on fixed lines will remain operational. The move aims to prevent cheating and maintain public safety.

Updated: 14-09-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has announced the suspension of mobile internet services across the state for three-and-half hours starting from 10 am on September 15. The measure aims to ensure the fairness of a written examination for Grade III recruitment.

A notification signed by Ajay Tewari, additional chief secretary of the Home and Political department, stated that voice calls and broadband services based on fixed telephone lines will continue to function during this period. The objective is to hold a free, fair, and transparent public examination while preventing any law and order issues related to public safety.

The exam, scheduled from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, will see the participation of 11,23,204 candidates in 2,305 centres, 429 of which are identified as 'sensitive' due to susceptibility to cheating and other malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

