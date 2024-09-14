Assam Government Suspends Mobile Internet for Grade III Exam

The Assam government has announced the suspension of mobile internet services across the state for three-and-half hours starting from 10 am on September 15. The measure aims to ensure the fairness of a written examination for Grade III recruitment.

A notification signed by Ajay Tewari, additional chief secretary of the Home and Political department, stated that voice calls and broadband services based on fixed telephone lines will continue to function during this period. The objective is to hold a free, fair, and transparent public examination while preventing any law and order issues related to public safety.

The exam, scheduled from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, will see the participation of 11,23,204 candidates in 2,305 centres, 429 of which are identified as 'sensitive' due to susceptibility to cheating and other malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)