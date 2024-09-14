Left Menu

Militant Finance Secretary Nabbed by Assam Police in Guwahati

A self-styled 'finance secretary' of the militant outfit United Kuki National Army (UKNA) was apprehended by Assam Police's Special Task Force. Identified as L S Yosef Chongloi, the individual is alleged to have been involved in various sabotage activities, including a bomb blast and armed attack.

Guwahati | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended the self-styled 'finance secretary' of the militant outfit United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a senior official stated on Saturday.

On a tip-off, an STF team initiated an operation in the Beltola area of Guwahati, capturing a person from Manipur, stated STF Inspector General of Police (IGP) Parthasarathi Mahanta to PTI. The individual was identified as 34-year-old L S Yosef Chongloi from Churachandpur district, Manipur.

Chongloi is suspected of being involved in various sabotage activities in Manipur and border areas of Assam, including a recent bomb blast that destroyed the Sapermaina Bridge on NH-2 and an armed attack on an IOCL convoy at Tamenglong, Manipur, according to the IGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

