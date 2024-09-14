Delhi Controversy: Firecrackers Ban Violated Outside CM's Residence
Delhi Police registered an FIR over firecrackers burst outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, violating the city's ban till January 1. The incident occurred following Kejriwal's release from Tihar Jail. BJP and Congress criticized AAP, while AAP defended the act as public celebration.
Delhi Police filed an FIR on Saturday concerning the bursting of firecrackers, which are banned in the city until January 1. These fireworks were lit outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence to celebrate his release from Tihar Jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case.
An official reported that unknown persons have been booked under section 223(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Civil Lines Police Station. This section stipulates a punishment of up to one year in prison or a fine extending to five thousand rupees, or both.
The BJP welcomed the FIR while Congress criticized AAP for the incident. Meanwhile, AAP attributed the firecrackers to the public's joy over Kejriwal's release. The ban on firecrackers, aimed at controlling winter air pollution, was announced by the Kejriwal government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
