CBI Adds Rape and Murder Charges Against Former RG Kar Hospital Principal

The CBI has charged Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, with rape and murder. The incident involved an on-duty doctor at the hospital. Ghosh is already in custody for a corruption case, and a policeman has also been arrested in connection with the crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:03 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday added rape and murder charges against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to an agency official.

The charges relate to the August 9 incident where an on-duty doctor was reportedly raped and murdered at the state-run medical facility.

Ghosh, who is already in judicial custody for a corruption case, now faces additional legal troubles as a policeman has also been arrested in connection with the crime, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

